Latest On Trade Market For Baker Mayfield

According to Ian Rapoport, it does not appear Browns QB Baker Mayfield is in the mix for the Colts at quarterback as they work to trade for Falcons QB Matt Ryan, even if a deal doesn’t get done.

Mayfield has requested a trade and the Browns will oblige him after trading for Deshaun Watson. His top destination is Indianapolis but it takes two to tango.

As far as other potential landing spots, Rapoport lists the Saints and the Panthers. However, New Orleans could elect to stick with Jameis Winston (the two sides have had talks this offseason) and the Panthers already have a lot of money dedicated to the quarterback position which might make it impractical to take on Mayfield’s deal.

Rapoport confirms the Seahawks also have some level of interest but Mayfield’s contract is a stumbling block for them.

Regardless, Rapoport expects the market for Mayfield to develop after the situation with Ryan is resolved.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s in the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Mayfield as the news is available.