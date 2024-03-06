Lavonte David Hoping To Finish Career With Bucs, But Says ‘Anything Can Happen’

Bucs LB Lavonte David said he hopes to finish his career in Tampa Bay, but is keeping his options open for the future, via NFL Media.

“I feel like I’ve got some good leverage, especially coming off the season that I had,” he said. “I mean I really don’t pay attention to that, but a lot of people throughout the organization and my agent will tell you, you know, I had a great season for a 33-year-old. So I’m pretty confident in that and I’m pretty confident in myself. Right now, I’m not really focusing on it. I’m really just going it one day at a time. Taking it one day at a time. Obviously, I would love to finish my career at an organization that I played for the past 12 years, but anything can happen. I’m just focusing on what I can focus on and let everything else unfold.”

David, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season.

David is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as he’s coming off the second year of a two-year, $25 million extension he signed with the team back in 2021.

The Buccaneers brought David back on a one-year deal last year.

In 2023, David appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 134 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and five pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.