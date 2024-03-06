Lavonte David Hoping To Finish Career With Bucs, But Says ‘Anything Can Happen’

By
Tony Williams
-

Bucs LB Lavonte David said he hopes to finish his career in Tampa Bay, but is keeping his options open for the future, via NFL Media.

Lavonte David

I feel like I’ve got some good leverage, especially coming off the season that I had,” he said. “I mean I really don’t pay attention to that, but a lot of people throughout the organization and my agent will tell you, you know, I had a great season for a 33-year-old. So I’m pretty confident in that and I’m pretty confident in myself. Right now, I’m not really focusing on it. I’m really just going it one day at a time. Taking it one day at a time. Obviously, I would love to finish my career at an organization that I played for the past 12 years, but anything can happen. I’m just focusing on what I can focus on and let everything else unfold.”

David, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season. 

David is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as he’s coming off the second year of a two-year, $25 million extension he signed with the team back in 2021. 

The Buccaneers brought David back on a one-year deal last year. 

In 2023, David appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 134 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and five pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.

