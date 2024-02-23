Lavonte David Wants To Retire As Buccaneer, But Admits ‘It’s Got To Be Mutual’

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David is set to be a free agent this offseason and it appears to team’s focus as of now is on some other notable free agents including QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans and S Antoine Winfield Jr.

David tells 95.3 WDAE that he wants to retire with the Buccaneers, but “it’s just got to be a mutual thing.”

“Of course, I would want to do that. I would want to stay a Buc for the rest of my career as long as I play,” David said. “I do want to retire a Buc, but, you know, it’s just got to be a mutual thing.”

David, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season.

David is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as he’s coming off the second year of a two-year, $25 million extension he signed with the team back in 2021.

The Buccaneers brought David back on a one-year deal last year.

In 2023, David appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 134 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and five pass defenses.

