Le’Veon Bell Planning To Make NFL Comeback

Le’Veon Bell said in a series of Snapchat stories that he’s planning to make a comeback and the veteran running back implied that he’d only play for the Steelers.

“I won’t start training until like March,” Bell said, via SI.com. “And I’m gonna be honest with myself, I got to go out there and be like, I’m going to put my foot in the ground. Do I feel it? Am I hurting? Can I go out there and really play again? And bro, I’m telling you all right now when I go out there and train in March and if I hit April and I make this decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down — I will be better than I ever was. And I will only come back for that one team. You all know who it is. I don’t have to say no team. You all know who it is.”

Bell, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,120,600 rookie contract, but Pittsburgh used their franchise tag on him.

The Steelers decided to franchise Bell for the second straight year, but he elected to hold out the entire 2018 season and set himself up for free agency in 2019. The Jets later signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract worth up to $61 million and including $35 million guaranteed.

Bell was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $9.5 million over the next two years when the Jets released him last year. He later signed a one-year contract worth up to $1.69 million with the Chiefs.

The Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad and eventually added him to their active roster. From there, he was later waived and signed by the Buccaneers. However, the released in January of 2022.

In 2021, Bell appeared in five games for the Ravens and rushed for 83 yards on 31 carries (2.7 YPC) to go along with one reception for -1 yard. He then appeared in three games with the Buccaneers and rushed eight times for 18 yards. He also caught four passes for 31 yards and one touchdown.

