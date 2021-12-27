Lions Activate QB Jared Goff, Place Two Others On COVID-19 List

The Lions announced that QB Jared Goff has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

#Lions announce roster moves: Activated QB Jared Goff from Reserve/Covid-19 Placed WR Josh Reynolds on Reserve/Covid-19 Placed QB Steven Montez on practice squad/Covid-19 Placed TE Shane Zylstra on practice squad/injured — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 27, 2021

Detroit also added WR Josh Reynolds and practice squad QB Steven Montez to the list following positive tests for each, while placing TE Shane Zylstra on the practice squad IR.

Goff, 27, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks at the conclusion of the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

In 2021, Goff has appeared in 13 games for the Lions and completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.