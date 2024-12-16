Lions CB Carlton Davis Out Six Weeks With Broken Jaw

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Lions CB Carlton Davis suffered a fractured jaw in Week 15 and will miss six weeks.

Davis and DT Alim McNeill are the latest of many Lions’ defenders to suffer significant injuries this season.

Davis, 27, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn by the Buccaneers in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,393,114 contract that included a $1,274,992 signing bonus.

From there, Davis appeared to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2022.

The Lions traded their 2024 third-round pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for Davis, and two sixth-round picks.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 54 tackles, a forced fumble, two recoveries and 11 pass defenses.