Lions Claim WR KhaDarel Hodge & K Austin Seibert Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions claimed K Austin Seibert off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals and WR KhaDarel Hodge from the Browns.

Seibert becomes the lone kicker on the Lions after the team cut K Zane Gonzalez and K Randy Bullock yesterday.

Hodge, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Prairie View A&M back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams and returned to Los Angeles on an exclusive rights contract for the 2019 season.

Hodge was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a contract this offseason as a restricted free agent.

In 2020, Hodge appeared in nine games for the Browns and caught 11 passes for 180 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Seibert, 24, was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round out of Oklahoma in 2019, where he signed a four-year, $2.8 million deal.

The Bengals claimed Siebert off waivers from the Browns him prior to the start of last season.

In 2020, Seibert appeared in five games for the Bengals and made 6-9 field goal attempts (66.7 percent) and 8-9extra points (88.9 percent).