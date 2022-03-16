Lions Cut TE Charlie Taumoepeau

The Detroit Lions have waived TE Charlie Taumoepeau, according to Aaron Wilson.

Taumoepeau displayed versatility as a receiving option as well as a willing blocker in college. It will be interesting to see if he gets another shot somewhere in the NFL.

Taumoepeau, 23, signed with the Dallas Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2020 draft. The Cowboys waived him prior to the start of the 2020 season, where he then had stints with the 49ers, Dolphins, and Colts.

The Lions signed Taumoepeau last offseason but ultimately waived him prior to the start of the year.