Lions Declining To Tender ERFA CB Khalil Dorsey

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Lions will not tender an offer sheet to exclusive rights free agent CB Khalil Dorsey.

Dorsey will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of free agency.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Dorsey, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Arizona back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore waived Dorsey coming out of training camp and he was on and off of their practice squad before catching on with the Giants.

New York waived Dorsey coming out of the preseason and he later caught on with the Lions.

In 2023, Dorsey appeared in 13 games for the Lions and totaled 244 kick return yards on 12 attempts.