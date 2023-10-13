Lions Designate DE Josh Paschal To Return From IR

According to Ben Raven, the Lions designated DE Josh Paschal to return from injured reserve on Friday.

This opens Paschal’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Paschal, 23, was a First-team All-SEC selection in 2021 after being a medical redshirt as a freshman after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma on his left foot. The Lions used the No. 46 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of his four-year $7,735,648 contract that includes a $2,805,926 signing bonus.

In 2023, Josh Paschal has appeared in one game and recorded three tackles and no sacks.