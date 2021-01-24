Lions Expected To Hire John Dorsey As Senior Personnel Executive

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions are expected to hire former Chiefs and Browns GM John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive.

Dorsey had quietly been serving as a consultant for the Eagles this past season. He also came up as a potential GM candidate for jobs like the Texans. However, he never interviewed for one of the vacancies.

This is a pretty solid hire for the Lions and new GM Brad Holmes.

Dorsey, 60, was hired as the Chiefs GM back in 2013 and paired with HC Andy Reid. However, the Chiefs somewhat surprisingly fired Dorsey in 2017.

The Browns hired Dorsey as their GM going into the 2018 season, replacing Sashi Brown. But Dorsey was once again fired after just two seasons

During his time as a GM, Dorsey’s teams have a record of 56-43-1 (.560) and three playoff appearances.