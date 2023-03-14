Lions Expected To Re-Sign DB Will Harris

According to Dave Birkett, the Lions are expected to re-sign veteran DB Will Harris.

He’s played some safety in the past but has settled into a role as a slot corner for Detroit.

Harris, 27, was the No. 81 overall pick in the third round by the Lions out of Boston College in 2019. Detroit elected to trade up with the Vikings to draft him and exchanged the No. 88 and No. 204 picks for him.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3,472,248 rookie contract including a $952,248 signing bonus and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Harris appeared in 15 games for the Lions and recorded 57 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one recovery, one interception and four pass deflections.