Lions Expected To Sign QB Nate Sudfeld, Waiving QB David Blough

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions are expected to sign former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld to a contract on Wednesday.

According to Rapoport, the Lions considered trading for Sudfeld yesterday, but opted to wait to see if he was cut.

Meanwhile, Adam Schefter reports that the Lions have waived QB David Blough, who could be a practice squad candidate for Detroit.

Sudfeld, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Redskins back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $2.47 million contract with Washington but was cut loose coming out of the 2017 preseason.

Sudfeld signed on with the Eagles’ practice squad shortly after and was eventually promoted to the active roster in 2017. He was able to stay on Philadelphia’s active roster and was able to earn a backup role.

The Eagles re-signed Sudfeld on three consecutive one-year deals and he was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the 49ers. However, San Francisco cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.

From there, he returned to the 49ers on a futures contract this past January but was released during roster cuts.

In 2020, Sudfeld appeared in one game and recorded five completions on 12 attempts (41.7 percent) for 32 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, to go along with two rushing attempts for 12 yards.