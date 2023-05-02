Lions Have Had Dialogue On Jared Goff Extension, ‘In A Good Place’

Lions GM Brad Holmes said in an interview the team has had dialogue with QB Jared Goff about a potential extension, via Dave Birkett.

Holmes added the two sides are “in a good place” with that.

Goff has two years remaining on the contract Detroit inherited when they traded for Goff from the Rams. He’s due base salaries of $20.65 million and $21.65 million, none of which is currently guaranteed.

That gives Detroit flexibility when it comes to how they want to handle the quarterback position but the Lions have consistently said they view Goff as a competent starter and are not necessarily looking to replace him.

The Lions used a third-round pick on QB Hendon Hooker over this past weekend. He’s recovering from a torn ACL, however, and might not be much of a factor in 2023.

Goff, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that included an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks at the conclusion of the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

In 2022, Goff appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Lions and Goff as the news is available.