Lions Announce Three Roster Moves, Elevate DB Jamal Adams

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed WR Maurice Alexander to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Additionally, the Lions have elevated DB Jamal Adams and OLB Mitchell Agude for Week 14 against the Packers.

Adams, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which included a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

The Seahawks released Adams this past March and he eventually signed on with the Titans. Tennessee cut him loose in October and he signed with the Lions’ practice squad in December 2024.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded four tackles.