Lions Have Second Interview Scheduled With Rams’ Brad Holmes For GM Job

Adam Schefter reports that Rams’ director of college scouting Brad Holmes is flying to Detroit tonight for his second GM interview with the Lions on Wednesday.

Holmes also had a second interview with the Falcons for their GM vacancy, so it appears clear that he’ll land a job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Lions’ job:

Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Texans GM Rick Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) VP of player personnel Kyle O’Brien (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Director of player personnel Lance Newmark (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Director of pro scouting Rob Lohman (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Riddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints VP/assistant GM-pro personnel Terry Fontenot (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings assistant GM George Paton (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Scheduled)

Holmes, 41, has spent the entirety of his 18-year NFL career with the Rams, starting as a public relations intern and working his way up to director of college scouting.