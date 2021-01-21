Lions Hiring Saints DB Coach Aaron Glenn As Defensive Coordinator

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions are hiring Saints DB coach Aaron Glenn as their new defensive coordinator.

Glenn worked with new Lions HC Dan Campbell for several years in New Orleans so he’s quite familiar with his work.

Glenn actually interviewed for the Jets’ head-coaching job before they hired Robert Saleh.

Glenn, 48, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he’s remained in New Orleans ever since.