Lions Hosted DT Jay Tufele For Visit

The Detroit Lions hosted veteran DT Jay Tufele for a free agent visit on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The veteran has bounced around to a few teams and was most recently with the Jets.

Tufele, 26, was drafted by the Jaguars out of USC in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4,305,687 rookie contract that included a $825,687 signing bonus.

The Jaguars waived Tufele at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. After finishing out the remainder of his rookie deal, he signed a one-year deal with the Jets.

In 2025, Tufele appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 12 total tackles.