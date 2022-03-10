Lions Informed DE Trey Flowers He Will Be Released

According to Dave Birkett, the Lions have informed DE Trey Flowers he will be released when the league year begins next week.

Ian Rapoport adds the Lions would have loved to trade Flowers but ultimately his salary proved too much for other teams to take on. Flowers himself alluded to the move Thursday.

Circle of life…🎋 — Trey Flowers (@III_Flowers) March 10, 2022

According to Over The Cap, releasing Flowers saves the Lions $10.386 million in cap space with $12.853 million in dead money.

Flowers, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,838,932 contract with the Patriots in 2018 before agreeing to a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions in 2019.

Flowers was set to make a base salary of $16 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2021, Flowers appeared in seven games for the Lions and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.