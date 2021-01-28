Lions Interviewing Mark Brunell For QB Coach Vacancy

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions are interviewing former NFL QB and current radio host Mark Brunell for their vacancy at QB coach.

Brunell was a long-time NFL quarterback so this is an interesting name to be linked to Detroit’s staff at the very least.

He would join a number of former players on the Lions’ coaching staff should he get the job. He currently hosts a radio show in Jacksonville.

Brunell, 50, played 19 seasons at quarterback for the Packers, Jaguars, Washington, Saints and Jets. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl as a backup with the Saints in 2009.

Since retiring, Brunell has dabbled in numerous business ventures as well as coaching high school football.