Lions Interviewing Steelers WRs Coach Ike Hilliard For OC Job

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Lions are interviewing Steelers receivers coach Ike Hilliard for their open offensive coordinator position on Thursday.

New Lions HC Dan Campbell has already locked down a commitment from Aaron Glenn to the team’s next defensive coordinator, so it looks like he’s now turning his attention to the offensive coordinator position.

Dave Birkett mentioned earlier that two candidates the Lions are considering for their offensive coordinator vacancy include former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn and Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey.

Hilliard, 44, was a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 1997. He played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Giants and Buccaneers.

Hilliard took his first coaching job with the Florida Tuskers of the UFL back in 2009. He later accepted his first NFL coaching job two years later as the Dolphins’ WRs coach. He had stints with Washington and the Bills before the Steelers hired him as their receivers coach last year.