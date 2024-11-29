Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez Out For Season With Torn ACL

According to Jordan Schultz, Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s game against the Bears and is out for the rest of the season.
It’s a tough break after Rodriguez emerged as a starter in Detroit’s defense.
Rodriguez, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $985,000 in 2024.
In 2024, Rodriguez appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!