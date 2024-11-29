Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez Out For Season With Torn ACL

According to Jordan Schultz, Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s game against the Bears and is out for the rest of the season.

It’s a tough break after Rodriguez emerged as a starter in Detroit’s defense.

Rodriguez, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $985,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Rodriguez appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.