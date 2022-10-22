Lions Make Seven Moves Including Placing WR DJ Chark On IR

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves for Week 7’s game.

The full list includes:

Lions placed WR DJ Chark and CB Bobby Price on injured reserve.

and CB on injured reserve. Lions signed WR Maurice Alexander to their active roster.

to their active roster. Lions elevated K Michael Badgley and WR Brandon Zylstra to their active roster.

and WR to their active roster. Lions activated DL Josh Paschal and CB Jerry Jacobs from the PUP list.

Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Chark has appeared in three games for the Lions and caught seven passes for 98 yards receiving and one touchdown.