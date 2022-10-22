Lions Make Seven Moves Including Placing WR DJ Chark On IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves for Week 7’s game.

The full list includes:

Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018.  He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed. 

In 2022, Chark has appeared in three games for the Lions and caught seven passes for 98 yards receiving and one touchdown.

