Lions Officially Release Chase Daniel

The Detroit Lions officially release backup QB Chase Daniel on Thursday.

Daniel, 34, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri back in 2010. He later caught on with the Saints before signing on with the Chiefs in 2013.

After three years in Kansas City, Daniels signed a three-year, $21 million contract that included $12 million guaranteed with the Eagles in 2016. However, the Eagles released Daniel a year later and he eventually returned to the Saints.

The Bears signed Daniel to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million in 2018 and he later joined the Lions on a three-year, $13.05 million last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Daniel will free up $2.3 million of available cap space while creating $3 million in dead money.

In 2020, Daniel appeared in four games for the Lions and completed 29 of 43 pass attempts (67.4 percent) for 264 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.