Lions Officially Sign 15 UDFAs, Trying Out 15 Players During Rookie Camp

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 15 undrafted free agents to rookie contracts. 

Lions Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. Duke WR Jalon Calhoun
  2. Ohio State LB Steele Chambers
  3. UCLA C Duke Clemens
  4. Florida C Kingsley Eguakun
  5. Wake Forest S Chelen Garnes
  6. Northern Illinois LB DaRon Gilbert
  7. Idaho LS Hogan Hatten
  8. Louisville C Bryan Hudson
  9. William & Mary OLB Nate Lynn
  10. Fresno State CB Morice Norris
  11. BYU TE Isaac Rex
  12. Ball State S Loren Strickland
  13. Michigan K James Turner
  14. Mississippi OLB Isaac Ukwu
  15. Illinois WR Isaiah Williams

The Lions are also trying out a group of 15 free agents including:

  1. Northwest Missouri State WR Kaden Davis
  2. Northern Iowa QB Theo Day
  3. Limestone WR Drew Dixon
  4. Liberty LB Tyren Dupree
  5. Temple CB Harrison Hand
  6. Hillsdale RB Michael Herzog
  7. Iowa TE Parker Hesse
  8. North Carolina A&T OLB Darryl Johnson
  9. Missouri DL Josh Landry
  10. Toledo WR Devin Maddox
  11. North Carolina CB Kyler McMichael
  12. N/A S Ayo Oyelola
  13. Grand Valley State QB Cade Peterson
  14. Western Illinois CB J.J. Ross
  15. Arkansas DL T.J. Smith

Calhoun, 23, was a five-year starter at Duke. In 2022, Calhoun was an All-ACC third-team honoree at receiver, return specialist, and all-purpose player honorable mention.

In total, Calhoun recorded 253 receptions for 3,026 yards (12.0 YPC) and 17 receiving touchdowns, to go along with 14 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply