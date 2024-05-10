Lions Officially Sign 15 UDFAs, Trying Out 15 Players During Rookie Camp

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 15 undrafted free agents to rookie contracts.

The full list includes:

Duke WR Jalon Calhoun Ohio State LB Steele Chambers UCLA C Duke Clemens Florida C Kingsley Eguakun Wake Forest S Chelen Garnes Northern Illinois LB DaRon Gilbert Idaho LS Hogan Hatten Louisville C Bryan Hudson William & Mary OLB Nate Lynn Fresno State CB Morice Norris BYU TE Isaac Rex Ball State S Loren Strickland Michigan K James Turner Mississippi OLB Isaac Ukwu Illinois WR Isaiah Williams

The Lions are also trying out a group of 15 free agents including:

Northwest Missouri State WR Kaden Davis Northern Iowa QB Theo Day Limestone WR Drew Dixon Liberty LB Tyren Dupree Temple CB Harrison Hand Hillsdale RB Michael Herzog Iowa TE Parker Hesse North Carolina A&T OLB Darryl Johnson Missouri DL Josh Landry Toledo WR Devin Maddox North Carolina CB Kyler McMichael N/A S Ayo Oyelola Grand Valley State QB Cade Peterson Western Illinois CB J.J. Ross Arkansas DL T.J. Smith

Calhoun, 23, was a five-year starter at Duke. In 2022, Calhoun was an All-ACC third-team honoree at receiver, return specialist, and all-purpose player honorable mention.

In total, Calhoun recorded 253 receptions for 3,026 yards (12.0 YPC) and 17 receiving touchdowns, to go along with 14 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.