Lions OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai Expected To Miss Remainder Of Season

The Detroit Lions are not expecting OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai to return this season after having back surgery, according to HC Dan Campbell.

“I would say that would be very slim to none as of right now,” Campbell said of Vaitai’s chances to return, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “But the surgery went well and he’s doing great. That’s just one of those long-term [injuries]. If you ask me right now, I would say it’ll be hard to get him back.”

Vaitai, 29, was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round out of TCU in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $2.56 million and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Vaitai was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Lions.

In 2021, Vaitai appeared in 15 games and made 15 starts for the Lions. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 29 guard out of 82 qualifying players.

