Lions Pick Up $2.8M Of Cap Room By Reworking Charles Harris’ Deal

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Lions recently restructured the contract of Edge Charles Harris and in turn created $2,823,529 of cap space.

Harris, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,843,739 rookie contract when the Dolphins traded him to the Falcons.

Harris had his fifth-year option declined by the Falcons and earned a base salary of $1,943,692 in 2020. He signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Lions for the 2021 season.

Detroit brought him back on a two-year deal worth $14 million this past March.

In 2022, Harris appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 14 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.