Former Lions CB Jerry Jacobs Announces Retirement

Veteran CB Jerry Jacobs announced his retirement on his Instagram at 28 years old.

Jacobs, 28, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2021 before catching on with the Lions and making the 53-man roster ahead of the season.

He played out his standard three-year undrafted rookie contract and was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2024, but Detroit declined to tender him a contract.

The Rams signed him to a contract and later cut him with an injury settlement back in August of 2024.

In his career, Jacobs appeared in 40 games over three seasons with the Lions. He recorded 131 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and four interceptions.