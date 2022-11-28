Lions Place DE Charles Harris On IR, Promote EDGE James Houston

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they’ve placed DE Charles Harris on Injured Reserve and signed DE/LB James Houston to their active roster.

#Lions announce roster moves: Placed DE Charles Harris on Injured Reserve Signed DE/LB James Houston to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 28, 2022

Harris, 27, is a former first-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10,843,739 rookie contract when the Dolphins traded him to the Falcons.

Harris had his fifth-year option declined by the Falcons and earned a base salary of $1,943,692 in 2020. He signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Lions for the 2021 season.

Detroit brought him back on a two-year deal worth $14 million this past March.

In 2022, Harris has appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded 14 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.