Lions Place OLB Trey Flowers On IR, Make Three Other Moves

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve placed OLB Trey Flowers on injured reserve and signed OLB Rashod Berry to their active roster.

The Lions also elevated LB Tavante Beckett and DE Bruce Hector to their active roster for Week 13’s game against the Vikings.

Flowers, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,838,932 contract with the Patriots in 2018 before agreeing to a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions in 2019.

In 2021, Flowers has appeared in seven games for the Lions and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.