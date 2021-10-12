Lions Place WR Quintez Cephus On IR, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they’ve placed WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve and signed WR Javon McKinley to their practice squad.

The Lions also released TE Jared Pinkney from their practice squad.

This move was expected after Cephus suffered a broken collarbone in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

Cephus, 23, was a three-year starter at Wisconsin before being selected by the Lions in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,599,288 that includes a signing bonus of $304,288.

In 2021, Cephus has appeared in five games for the Lions, recording 12 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.