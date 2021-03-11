Lions Plan To Release CB Justin Coleman

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are planning to release veteran slot CB Justin Coleman in the coming days.

He’ll become the latest cap casualty as the league as a whole slashes their rosters due to the dropping cap.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Coleman creates nearly $5 million in cap space and more than $6 million in dead money.

Coleman, 27, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2015. However, he was unfortunately placed on waivers at end of the preseason.

Coleman bounced around between the Patriots and Seahawks at the start of the 2015 season but later returned to New England and has spent the past two years with them. The Patriots re-signed Coleman as an exclusive rights free agent before trading him to the Seahawks for a late-round pick at the start of the 2017 season.

Coleman re-signed with the Seahawks in 2018 as a restricted free agent under the second-round tender before later agreeing to a four-year deal worth $36 million with the Lions in 2019.

In 2020, Coleman appeared in 11 games for the Lions and recorded 29 tackles, and one pass defended. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 111 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.