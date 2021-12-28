Lions Promote LB Curtis Bolton To Active Roster

According to Doug Kyed, the Lions are promoting LB Curtis Bolton from the practice squad to the active roster.

Detroit is also giving Bolton a deal that runs through the 2022 season, so he’ll have a chance to compete for a roster spot next year.

Bolton, 26, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019. He was waived with an injury designation coming out of camp, though, and reverted to injured reserve.

The Packers released him last October and he joined the Texans practice squad. He signed a futures deal with Houston for the 2021 season before being released. He had stints with the Colts and 49ers before signing to the Lions practice squad in December.

In 2021, Bolton has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles.