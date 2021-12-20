Lions Promote RB Craig Reynolds & Sign Him Through 2022

According to Doug Kyed, the Lions have promoted RB Craig Reynolds to their active roster.

Kyed adds the deal for Reynolds runs through the 2022 season after his impressive performance the past two weeks.

Reynolds, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad.

He later joined the Falcons in November of 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract after the season. The Falcons elected to cut him loose last offseason and caught on with of Jaguars’ practice squad in September of last year.

Reynolds was on and off Jacksonville’s practice squad in 2020 before the Jaguars elected to waive him back in March. He signed with the Lions in training camp and stuck around on the practice squad after the preseason.

In 2021, Reynolds has appeared in two games for the Lions and rushed 37 times for 195 yards (5.3 YPC) while also adding three receptions on three targets for 21 yards.