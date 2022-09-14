Lions Promote RB Justin Jackson, Re-Sign OT Darrin Paulo To PS

According to Tim Twentyman, the Lions promoted RB Justin Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Detroit also announced that they re-signed OT Darrin Paulo to the practice squad.

#Lions have signed RB Justin Jackson to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad and re-signed T Darrin Paulo to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 14, 2022

Jackson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2018. After Jackson spent September of 2018 on the practice squad, the Chargers elevated him to the active roster, where he’s been ever since.

Jackson played out the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal with Los Angeles and signed on with the Lions this offseason. He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. The Lions elevated him to the active roster for Week 1 and he reverted to the taxi squad.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and rushed for 364 yards on 68 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 22 receptions for 178 yards receiving and two touchdowns.