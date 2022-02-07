Lions Promoting TE Coach Ben Johnson To Offensive Coordinator

The Detroit Lions are promoting TE Coach Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero notes that Johnson was heavily involved with the offense after HC Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties.

Johnson, 35, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a Graduate Assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach.

Johnson coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020.