Lions RB Jamaal Williams Also Drawing Interest From Bengals, Bills, & Jets

According to Tyler Dunne, Lions RB Jamaal Williams has a healthy market for his services developing before free agency.

Dunne says the Bengals, Bills and Jets all are making a case to sign the veteran to their squads.

He adds there remains mutual interest between the Lions and Williams on a return but they have a lot of competition.

Buffalo and Cincinnati are a pair of contending AFC squads looking to shore up their backfield, as the Bills are set to lose leading rusher Devin Singletary to free agency. Bengals RB Samaje Perine is a pending free agent and there’s some doubt about RB Joe Mixon‘s status for 2023, as he could be cut to save money.

As for the Jets, Williams would be able to reunite with OC Nathaniel Hackett, who coached him when he was with the Packers.

Williams, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 out of BYU. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract in Green Bay and signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions in 2021.

In 2022, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 262 rushing attempts for 1066 yards (4.1 YPC) and 17 touchdowns. He also recorded 12 receptions for 73 yards (6.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.