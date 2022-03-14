Lions Re-Sign Four Including LB Alex Anzalone

The Lions announced they have re-signed four players, including LB Alex Anzalone, S Jalen Elliott, LB Shaun Dion-Hamilton and S C.J. Moore.

#Lions have re-signed LB Alex Anzalone, S Jalen Elliott, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton and S C.J. Moore. 📰 https://t.co/FHBTYhR9ho pic.twitter.com/oZqxk1Xsfv — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 14, 2022

Dave Birkett adds Anzalone’s deal is for one year and can be worth up to $4 million.

Anzalone, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Saints out of Florida back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.46 million contract and made a base salary of $809,000 in 2020.

Anzalone was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions.

In 2021, Anzalone appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 78 total tackles, one sack, one interception and seven pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 79 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.