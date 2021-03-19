Lions Re-Sign LS Don Muhlbach

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have re-signed LS Don Muhlbach to a contract. 

Muhlbach, 39, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2004. He lasted just a few months in Baltimore before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later signed by the Lions.

Muhlbach has played out the past several seasons under one-year contracts with the Lions, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

In 2020, he appeared in all 16 games and hasn’t missed a game since the 2009 season.

