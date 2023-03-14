Lions Re-Sign OT Matt Nelson

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they’ve re-signed OT Matt Nelson.

Nelson, 27, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Nelson signed a futures deal for the 2020 season and managed to make the team. He was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two years.

In 2022, Nelson appeared in 11 games for the Lions, but made no starts.