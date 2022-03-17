Lions Re-Sign QB David Blough

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Lions are re-signing QB David Blough.

He’ll be back to compete for a depth role with Detroit in 2022.

Blough, 26, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in May of 2019. Cleveland traded him to the Lions coming out of the preseason in exchange for a conditional 2022 seven-round draft pick.

Blough finished the 2019 season as Detroit’s starter after Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel sustained season-ending injuries.

Detroit elected to cut Blough loose coming out of training camp and signed him to the practice squad in 2020. He was promoted to the active roster later in the season and has been there since.

In 2019, Blough started five games and recorded 94 completions on 174 pass attempts (54 percent) for 984 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.