Lions Re-Signing DB C.J. Moore To Two-Year, $4.5M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are re-signing DB C.J. Moore to a two-year, $4.5 million deal with $3 million fully guaranteed and another $1.25 million in incentives.

He had recently met with the Patriots on Friday for a free-agent visit.

Moore, 27, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and made the 53-man roster as a rookie.

The Lions re-signed Moore to a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with $800,000 guaranteed last year.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 11 games for the Lions and recorded 10 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass defense.