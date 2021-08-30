Lions Release WR Breshad Perriman & CB Mike Ford

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Lions have released WR Breshad Perriman on Monday.

Dave Birkett adds that the Lions have also cut CB Mike Ford.

Perriman, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Central Florida by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent over three seasons in Baltimore before he was cut loose.

Washington signed Perriman to a contract during the season, but elected to waive him soon after. From there, the Browns signed him to a contract and later agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Cleveland before asking the team to let him out of the agreement so he could sign with the Buccaneers.

The Jets signed Perriman to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million for the 2020 season and later joined the Lions this past March on a one-year contract worth $3 million.

In 2020, Perriman appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught 30 passes for 505 yards receiving and three touchdowns.