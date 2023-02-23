Lions Releasing DL Michael Brockers, Frees Up $10M Of Cap Space

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Lions and veteran DL Michael Brockers are amicably parting ways after two seasons.

According to Birkett, Brockers is open to continuing his NFL career in the right situation.

Brockers’ release is expected to be official on Friday and will create $10 million of cap space for the Lions.

Brockers, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.522 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, Brockers agreed to a three-year extension worth over $33 million that included more than $16 million guaranteed. After initially signing with the Ravens in free agency, Brockers returned to the Rams on a three-year, $24 million deal after his original deal with Baltimore fell through.

The Rams traded Brockers to the Lions as part of the Matthew Stafford deal and then signed him to a three-year, $24 million deal.

In 2022, Brockers appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded four tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.