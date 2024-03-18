Lions Restructuring Contract Of CB Carlton Davis

According to Over the Cap, the Lions are restructuring the contract of CB Carlton Davis to free up $4 million in cap space.

Davis, 27, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn by the Buccaneers in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,393,114 contract that included a $1,274,992 signing bonus.

From there, Davis appeared to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2022.

The Lions traded their 2024 third-round pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for Davis, and two sixth-round picks.

In 2023, Davis appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 52 tackles two interceptions, and nine pass defenses.