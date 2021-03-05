Lions Restructuring LB Jamie Collins’ Contract For Cap Space

Mike Garofolo of NFL Media reports that the Lions are restructuring the contract of veteran LB Jamie Collins for some cap relief.

Collins is currently owed $9 million in total cash for the 2021 season, but the Lions plan to add voidable years to his contract to reduce his cap figure of $11.3 million.

Collins, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. The Patriots traded him to the Browns for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016 and he later agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract.

However, the Browns cut Colllins loose in 2019 and he returned to New England soon after. The Lions opted to sign Collins to a three-year, $30 million contract that included $18 million fully guaranteed last year.

In 2020, Collins appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 101 tackles, one sack, an interception, three forced fumbles, a recovery and six passes defended.