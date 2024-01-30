Lions Sign 11 Players To Futures Deals

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve signed 11 players to futures contracts on Tuesday for the 2024 season.

The full list includes:

Funk, 26, was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Maryland by the Rams. He signed a four-year, $3,588,228 contract that included a $108,228 signing bonus.

The Rams opted to waive Funk in the second year of that deal and he later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad. He was cut by New Orleans and landed with the Colts to finish out the season.

Funk was waived by the Colts coming out of the preseason and cut again after a stint on the practice squad. He later caught on with the Ravens to finish out the season.

In 2023, Funk appeared in four games for the Colts and rushed four times for 15 yards and caught one pass for 12 yards.