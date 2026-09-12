Lions Sign DL Levi Onwuzurike To PS, Elevate DL Ben Stille

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they’ve elevated DL Ben Stille to their active roster and signed veteran DL Levi Onwuzurike to their practice squad.

Onwuzurike, 28, was drafted by the Lions with pick No. 41 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington.

Onwuzurike finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $8,148,892 with a $3,286,467 signing bonus before returning to the Lions on a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million for the 2025 season.

However, Onwuzurike’s contract tolled for the 2026 season. Detroit just recently released him.

In 2024, Onwuzurike appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 28 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.