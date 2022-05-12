Lions Sign First-Round WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions have signed first-round WR Jameson Williams to a four-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Here’s who has signed as a part of Detroit’s rookie class so far.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Aidan Hutchinson DE Signed 1 Jameson Williams WR Signed 2 Josh Paschal DE 3 Kerby Joseph S Signed 5 James Mitchell TE 6 Malcolm Rodriguez LB 6 James Houston IV LB 7 Chase Lucas CB Signed

Williams, 21, is considered among the best receivers available in this year’s draft. He was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub 4.3 speed.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Will Fuller.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.