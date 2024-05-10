Lions Sign Four Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve signed four draft picks to contracts ahead of their rookie minicamp.

This leaves just two unsigned players from the Lions’ 2024 draft class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Terrion Arnold CB 2 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB 4 Giovanni Manu OT Signed 4 Sione Vaki S Signed 6 Mekhi Wingo DT Signed 6 Christian Mahogany OG Signed

Wingo, 21, transferred to LSU from Missouri and was named Second-team All-SEC in 2022.

In one season with Missouri and two with LSU, Wingo appeared in 34 games and recorded 98 tackles, eight and a half sacks, one interception returned 40 yards for a touchdown, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Mahogany, 23, was named Second-team All-ACC in 2021 and First-team All-ACC in 2023.

During his five seasons with Boston College, Mahogany started in all 34 games he appeared in at both left guard (11) and right guard (23).

Vaki, 22, played both safety and running back at Utah and was named First-team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

Vaki played two seasons (26 total games) and rushed 42 times for 317 yards (7.5 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 203 yards (18.5 YPC) and three touchdowns.

On defense, Vaki recorded 92 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.